Biden administration to review US-Taliban deal

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told his Afghan counterpart that President Joe Biden's administration will review Washington's peace deal with the Taliban, the White House said on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 09:01 IST
Afghanistan Flag. Image Credit: ANI

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told his Afghan counterpart that President Joe Biden's administration will review Washington's peace deal with the Taliban, the White House said on Friday. "Mr. Sullivan made clear the United States' intention to review the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement, including to assess whether the Taliban was living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders," the National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a White House statement.

Horne said further that Sullivan expressed America's desire that "all Afghan leaders embrace this historic opportunity for peace and stability." "The National Security Advisors discussed the United States' support for protecting the extraordinary gains made by Afghan women, girls, and minority groups as part of the peace process," she added.

The spokesperson said that Sullivan committed to consulting with the Government of Afghanistan, NATO allies, and regional partners regarding a collective strategy to support a stable, sovereign, and secure future for Afghanistan. "Mr. Sullivan underscored that the US will support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort, which will aim to help the two sides achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent ceasefire," Horne said.

The White House official said the US will determine if the Taliban is meeting terms of the deal that call for the insurgents to break from terrorist groups, reduce violence and engage in talks with Kabul. Sputnik reported that The US-Taliban deal called for Washington to withdraw troops in exchange for insurgent promises not to allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven. However, intra-Afghan talks have been stalled as violence in Afghanistan has been on the rise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

