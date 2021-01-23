Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden, Trudeau agree to meet after tensions under Trump administration

US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agree to meet next month as Washington and Ottawa seek a reset in relations after four years of tension under the previous president Donald Trump.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 10:13 IST
Biden, Trudeau agree to meet after tensions under Trump administration
US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agree to meet next month as Washington and Ottawa seek a reset in relations after four years of tension under the previous president Donald Trump. According to The Hill, Biden and Trudeau spoke over the phone on Friday in Biden's first call with a foreign leader since he took office on Wednesday.

Trudeau's office said in a readout of the conversation that the two agreed to "meet next month in order to advance the important work of renewing the deep and enduring friendship between Canada and the United States." However, it was not clear if the meeting would be in-person or virtual. The White House's readout of the conversation said the two "agreed to speak again in a month," and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that it would be "a bit of time" before Biden's first foreign trip. Biden, Trudeau agree to meet after tensions

"The Prime Minister and the President recognized that both countries' fundamental priority is to end the global Covid-19 pandemic. They discussed collaboration on vaccines and acknowledged that the two countries' efforts are strengthened by existing exchanges of medical personnel and the flow of critical medical supplies," according to the Canadian readout of the call as cited by The Hill. It added, "The two leaders discussed working closely together to defeat COVID-19 by responding to new variants and following expert advice... The Prime Minister and President discussed their shared vision for sustainable economic recovery, creating jobs, and growing the middle class."

The White House said that Biden acknowledged Trudeau's "disappointment regarding the decision to rescind the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline" and reaffirmed his commitment to maintain an active bilateral dialogue and to further deepen cooperation with Canada. "The President and the Prime Minister discussed their shared vision to promote a sustainable economic recovery and to work together to achieve a net-zero emissions future, including through advancements in the automotive sector," The White House said.

The Trump administration adopted a more 'adversarial stance' with Ottowa, slapping tariffs on Canadian products and insisting on scrapping the North American Free Trade Agreement and replacing it with a new deal. The Hill reported that Trump also panned Trudeau as "very dishonest and weak," and Peter Navarro, Trump's trade adviser, once said "there's a special place in hell" for the prime minister."We have so much alignment -- not just me and President Biden, but Canadians and President Biden," Trudeau said at a press briefing earlier Friday and added, "I'm very much looking forward to working with President Biden." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand govt transfers principal secy health

The Jharkhand government hastransferred principal secretary of Health department NitinMadan Kulkarni and appointed K K Soan in his place, anofficial notification said.Kulkarni will be the new Divisional Commissioner ofChota Nagpur Division ...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P close lower as IBM, Intel weigh, coronavirus concerns rise

The Dow and SP 500 ended modestly lower on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM following their quarterly results, as hopes for a full economic reopening in the coming months waned. IBM Corp slumped...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Weak data, earnings drag stocks lower; oil falls

A gauge of stocks across the world slipped from record highs on Friday and the dollar edged up against a basket of peers as weak economic data and underwhelming earnings drove investors to reverse some recent risky bets.Oil prices fell to e...

COVID-19 triggers antibodies from previous coronavirus infections, says study

People with COVID-19 may rely on antibodies created during infections from earlier coronaviruses to help fight the disease, says a new study that may partially explain the difference in symptom severity between old and young patients.The st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021