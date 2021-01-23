Indian Consul General in Munich extends greetings on Parakram Diwas

Mohit Yadav Consul General of India, Munich extended greetings on the occasion of Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday saying that India will always remain grateful for the freedom fighter's bravery and "indelible contribution" to resisting colonialism. The Consul General, in a video message, said: "125 years ago, a son of India was born. He became a valourous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life to one great cause -- India's freedom. He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India that was free and leads a life of dignity."

He added, "India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. Today, I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti." Yadav said the Consulate General of India in Munich has a portrait of Netaji from the time he spent in Germany.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The President said Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made an extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle. Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)