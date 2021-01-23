Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief lauds India, PM Modi for support to global COVID-19 response

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday expressed gratitude to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continued support to the global COVID-19 response against the pandemic.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:52 IST
WHO chief lauds India, PM Modi for support to global COVID-19 response
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday expressed gratitude to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continued support to the global COVID-19 response against the pandemic. "Thank you, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your continued support to the global COVID-19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods," Tedros tweeted.

In a bid to fight the pandemic, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbors including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Large consignments of Covishield vaccine doses were flown in special Indian aircraft to Seychelles, Mauritius, and Myanmar on Friday. Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

The United States on Friday "applauded" India for gifting COVID-19 vaccines to several countries including the Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, saying New Delhi is a "true friend" which is using its pharma industry to help the global community. Taking to Twitter, the State SCA (the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in US State Department) said: "We applaud India's role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Asia. India's free shipments of the vaccine began with Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal and will extend to others. India's a true friend using its pharma to help the global community."

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced that a flight carrying two million doses of India made coronavirus vaccines landed in Brazil. "Trust the Pharmacy of the World. Made in India vaccines arrive in Brazil," Jaishankar tweeted.

India dispatched two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil on Friday. Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India. Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy in New Delhi, had made arrangements with India and SII for the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines, following up on a letter from President Jair Bolsonaro to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated January 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1710 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-SAINI CORRECTED Ajinkya bhaiya asked me if I could bowl with injury, I had to say ye...

PIA pays USD 7 mn to Irish company after plane seized in Malaysia over lease dispute

The Pakistan International Airlines PIA has informed the London High Court that it has paid USD 7 million to an Irish jet company, a week after a plane of the cash-strapped national flag carrier with 170 passengers on board was seized at th...

NIA files chargesheet against 10 terrorists of 'Shahadat is our Goal' outfit

The NIA on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 10 members of the Shahadat is our Goal terrorist organisation in Tamil Nadu for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy of waging a violent jihad, an official said.The chargesheet was filed ...

DDA owes over Rs 2000 cr to North, South MCDs: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the Delhi Development Authority, which comes under the Centre, owes more than Rs 2,000 crores to the BJP-ruled North and the South municipal corporations of the city.Addressing a press conference here, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021