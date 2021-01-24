Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 killed, 2 injured in Kabul blast

A bodyguard was killed and the head of the Central Bank's dispute resolution department and his driver were wounded in today's blast in Kabul, reported TOLO News.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:29 IST
1 killed, 2 injured in Kabul blast
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A bodyguard was killed and the head of the Central Bank's dispute resolution department and his driver were wounded in today's blast in Kabul, reported TOLO News. The Central Bank in a statement confirmed the incident.

"The incident occurred around 8:12 am (local time) in the Shah Shaheed area in PD8 district of Kabul city after an armoured vehicle carrying Abdullah Durani, the head of the Central Bank's dispute resolution department, was targeted by a magnetic IED," said the statement. "His bodyguard was killed in the blast," it said, adding that Durani and his driver were wounded.

Earlier, Kabul police said that three people were wounded in a blast in Kabul's PD8 district, without providing further details. Three civilians too were wounded in a mine blast in PD4 district of Jalalabad city also on Sunday, confirmed the local officials.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for either blast. The officials informed that the incident is still being investigated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coaches of Venad Express get detached from engine

The coaches of the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express decoupled from the engine at Ernakulam North railway station on Sunday, railway officials said.The incident occurred at around 10.30 AM when the train was going from Thiruvanantha...

Indonesia to deport Russian social media star who held party

A Russian social media celebrity was being deported from Indonesia on Sunday after he held a party at a luxury hotel on the resort island of Bali attended by more than 50 people despite coronavirus restrictions.The party held on January 11 ...

Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic

Masked, socially distanced and each given their own pen to avoid spreading germs, Portugal headed to the polls on Sunday to vote for the largely ceremonial post of president even as coronavirus cases reach record levels. Opinion polls show ...

Israel includes teens in vaccination drive, eyeing exams

Israel expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday to include 16- to 18-year-olds in what the government described as an effort to enable their attendance at school exams.Israel, which has the worlds fastest vaccine distribution rate,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021