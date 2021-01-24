1 killed, 2 injured in Kabul blast

A bodyguard was killed and the head of the Central Bank's dispute resolution department and his driver were wounded in today's blast in Kabul, reported TOLO News. The Central Bank in a statement confirmed the incident.

"The incident occurred around 8:12 am (local time) in the Shah Shaheed area in PD8 district of Kabul city after an armoured vehicle carrying Abdullah Durani, the head of the Central Bank's dispute resolution department, was targeted by a magnetic IED," said the statement. "His bodyguard was killed in the blast," it said, adding that Durani and his driver were wounded.

Earlier, Kabul police said that three people were wounded in a blast in Kabul's PD8 district, without providing further details. Three civilians too were wounded in a mine blast in PD4 district of Jalalabad city also on Sunday, confirmed the local officials.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for either blast. The officials informed that the incident is still being investigated. (ANI)

