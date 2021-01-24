5.8 magnitude quake hits Auckland Islands, New Zealand region

Wellington [New Zealand], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted Auckland Islands, New Zealand region at 05:47 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 51.1834 degrees south latitude and 162.1096 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

