5 killed in Brazil in aircraft crash

Five people, including four footballers, died after their light aircraft crashed to the ground in the state of Tocantins, the Palmas FR football club said Sunday.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Brasilia [Brazil], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Five people, including four footballers, died after their light aircraft crashed to the ground in the state of Tocantins, the Palmas FR football club said Sunday. "A plane carrying Lucas [Meira, club president], pilot Wagner and footballers Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, crashed on takeoff at the end of the runway at the Tocantinense Aviation Association. We regret to say that there were no survivors," the fourth-tier club said, as quoted by G1 news website.

The footballers were heading to Goiania where they were due to play Vila Nova on Monday. Videos posted on social media from the crash site showed that the aircraft was completely destroyed during the fall. (ANI/Sputnik)

