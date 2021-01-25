Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel opens embassy in UAE, will advance relations: Foreign Ministry

Israel on Sunday opened its embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), months after the two countries established full diplomatic ties.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:45 IST
Israel opens embassy in UAE, will advance relations: Foreign Ministry
Ambassador Eitan Na'eh, who will serve as charge d'affaires to UAE until a permanent ambassador is appointed,. Image Credit: ANI

Israel on Sunday opened its embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), months after the two countries established full diplomatic ties. Ambassador Eitan Na'eh, who will serve as charge d'affaires until a permanent ambassador is appointed, arrived in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital to open the embassy, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the new embassy "will advance the range of relations between the countries in all areas and expand ties with the Emirati government, economic bodies and the private sector, academia, media and more." The embassy is in a temporary structure until a permanent one is found. The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations brokered by then US President Donald Trump. Israel and the UAE announced that they are making peace and normalizing ties on August 15 of last year, launching the Abraham Accords.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi wished Na'eh luck and said that the ministry is "leading the implementation of the peace and normalization agreements in the Gulf and advancing Israel's international status. "Opening the mission will allow the expansion of bilateral ties between Israel and the UAE for the maximum and speedy realization of the potential in those relations," Ashkenazi said. "I thank Crown Prince [of Abu Dhabi] Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed and my friend Foreign Minister Abdallah bin Zayed for their leadership and hospitality towards our representatives," Ashkenazi added.

Earlier Sunday, the UAE cabinet approved the decision to open an embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

While we all know how getting less sleep and stress can be harmful to a persons health, a new study suggested that lack of sleep, pre-existing mental health issues, and stress could also lead to symptoms that resemble concussion. The study ...

ISL 7: Players frustrated with draw but we need to stay positive, says Moosa

Stating that players are frustrated after witnessing a draw against Odisha FC, Bengaluru interim head coach Naushad Moosa stressed that they need to keep their heads high and keep moving. A goal from Erik Paartalu rescued a point for Bengal...

Only 1 in 5 countries show commitment to equity in education amid COVID-19: UNESCO

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, over 800 million students, more than half the worlds student population, still face significant disruptions to their education, ranging from full school closures in 31 countries to reduced or part-time a...

History-sheeter held after encounter with police in UP's Greater Noida

An alleged history-sheeter named Zakir was arrested following an encounter with the police near Amka village in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The police said that the man was injured during the crossfire by the police. The incident took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021