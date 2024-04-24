Left Menu

Thousands of Malayalis Return from Gulf for Kerala Elections

Over 10,000 Keralites working in the Gulf have returned to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. The Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) helped them by negotiating low-cost fares and chartered flights. This is not new, as it also happened in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:38 IST
Thousands of Malayalis Return from Gulf for Kerala Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Over 10,000 Kerala people working in the Gulf nations have arrived in state over the last two weeks, some of them by chartered flights, to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections that will be held on April 26.

According to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Abdurhiman Randathani, the party's expatriate charity and volunteer organisation for Muslims, KMCC, worked hard to motivate the Malayalees working in Arab countries to come to Kerala and vote ever since the elections were announced.

The Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) has a wide network in the Arab nations, he added.

With the help of the KMCC, the expatriates negotiated with airlines for low cost fares and chartered flights to come to Kerala in large numbers, he said.

''Over 10,000 Keralites have arrived in the state in the past two weeks. More are expected to arrive on April 25,'' Randathani told PTI.

''However, there is nothing new about it. This happened during the last Lok Sabha polls also,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024