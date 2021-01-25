Russia registers 19,290 new COVID-19 Cases

Left Menu
Russia registered 19,290 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,127 the day before, taking the tally to 3,738,690, the coronavirus response centre said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 19,290 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,127 the day before, taking the tally to 3,738,690, the coronavirus response centre said on Monday. "Over the past day, 19,290 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,985 cases (10.3 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,738,690, with the rate of increase at 0.52 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 2,382 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 3,069 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,116 cases, down from 2,929 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,163 new cases, down from 1,134 on Sunday. No new cases were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response centre reported 456 coronavirus fatalities, down from 491 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 69,918. Total recoveries count 3,150,763 after 19,003 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 22,445 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

