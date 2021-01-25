Left Menu
Development News Edition

`Vaccine Maitri' helps strengthen India's bilateral ties with Myanmar, says Indian envoy

India's gift of 1.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbouring Myanmar as part of its "Vaccine Maitri" drive will strengthen bilateral ties between the two neighbours, said Indian ambassador to Myanmar, Saurabh Kumar.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:16 IST
`Vaccine Maitri' helps strengthen India's bilateral ties with Myanmar, says Indian envoy
Indian ambassador to Myanmar, Saurabh Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

India's gift of 1.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbouring Myanmar as part of its "Vaccine Maitri" drive will strengthen bilateral ties between the two neighbours, said Indian ambassador to Myanmar, Saurabh Kumar. While speaking to local journalist Ravinder Jain, the ambassador said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said that India's capacities in the vaccine sector would be shared with partners and neighbours, so this is a part of that. As you know, Myanmar is a close neighbour, a good friend of India and there were discussions at high political level in this connection and what we are seeing is a consequence of that understanding which was reached between our two sides".

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephone conversation with Myanmar's State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi had conveyed India's readiness to provide all possible support for mitigating the health and economic impact of COVID-19. Myanmar has signed a contract with the Serum Institute of India to purchase 30 million doses of Covishield vaccine.

Indian Army chief, General M M Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on their visit to Myanmar in October last year had handed over 3,000 vials of Rendesivir to State Counsellor Suu Kyi as part of India's contribution to help its neighbour in the fight against Covid-19. Ambassador Kumar added, "The visit of the foreign secretary and Army chief was a very important visit. The foreign secretary, of course, as you know had foreign office consultations with his counterpart through video conferencing before he came out here, and during the visit out here, he met the State Counsellor and along with the army chief, he also met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and the visit of course provided opportunity to have discussions on the entire gamut of our relationship and what we do in the area of fighting against COVID pandemic was also one of the issues"

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of north-eastern states including Nagaland and Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Tractor march planned in Aurangabad on January 26

An organisation representingfarm labourers will hold a tractor morcha here in Maharashtraon January 26 in support of the farmers agitating at Delhiborders for the repeal of the three agri laws, a functionarysaid on Monday.The march will sta...

Karnataka becomes 1st state to vaccinate over 2 lakh healthcare workers against COVID-19

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than 2 lakh healthcare workers. As of 2 pm on Monday, 2,06,577 healthcare workers had been vaccinated against COVID-19, said the state health department. Meanwhile, the c...

Pakistani dissident Baloch activist buried amid tight security

A 37-year-old Pakistani dissident from ethnic Baloch community and women right activist, who died in exile in Canada, was brought home and buried in her village in the restive Balochistan province amid tight security, officials said on Mond...

Prabhu urges commerce ministry to address issues of service exporters

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu has requested the commerce ministry to address the concerns of service exporters as the sectors helps in containing the countrys trade deficit.In a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021