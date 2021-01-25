Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX soon

Iran is soon expected to receive its first batch of foreign vaccines against the coronavirus from the World Health Organization-led COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution initiative, the COVAX Facility, the state-run IRNA news agency reported on Monday, citing an official.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:08 IST
Iran to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX soon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran is soon expected to receive its first batch of foreign vaccines against the coronavirus from the World Health Organization-led COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution initiative, the COVAX Facility, the state-run IRNA news agency reported on Monday, citing an official. According to Mostafa Ghaneie, the head of the country's Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, the COVAX vaccines will be delivered to Iran in the next few weeks.

The news agency added, citing the official, that high-risk groups, including healthcare workers and the elderly, will be the first to receive the vaccine. Earlier in January, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared a ban on imports of COVID-19 vaccines from the United Kingdom and the United States. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have confirmed that Tehran held negotiations on the potential procurement of vaccines with Moscow, Beijing and New Delhi.

Iran began the human trials of its first domestic coronavirus vaccine, Covo-Iran, in late December and said that no side effects were detected so far. To date, Iran has confirmed over 1.3 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 57,000 related deaths and over 1.1 million recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Tractor march planned in Aurangabad on January 26

An organisation representingfarm labourers will hold a tractor morcha here in Maharashtraon January 26 in support of the farmers agitating at Delhiborders for the repeal of the three agri laws, a functionarysaid on Monday.The march will sta...

Karnataka becomes 1st state to vaccinate over 2 lakh healthcare workers against COVID-19

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than 2 lakh healthcare workers. As of 2 pm on Monday, 2,06,577 healthcare workers had been vaccinated against COVID-19, said the state health department. Meanwhile, the c...

Pakistani dissident Baloch activist buried amid tight security

A 37-year-old Pakistani dissident from ethnic Baloch community and women right activist, who died in exile in Canada, was brought home and buried in her village in the restive Balochistan province amid tight security, officials said on Mond...

Prabhu urges commerce ministry to address issues of service exporters

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu has requested the commerce ministry to address the concerns of service exporters as the sectors helps in containing the countrys trade deficit.In a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021