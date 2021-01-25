Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Commission asks AstraZeneca to explain delays in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

The European Commission asks AstraZeneca to explain the delays in coronavirus vaccine deliveries, commission spokesmen said on Monday, assuring that the goal to have 70 percent of the EU population inoculated by the summer remains unchanged.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:30 IST
European Commission asks AstraZeneca to explain delays in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Brussels [Belgium], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Commission asks AstraZeneca to explain the delays in coronavirus vaccine deliveries, commission spokesmen said on Monday, assuring that the goal to have 70 percent of the EU population inoculated by the summer remains unchanged. "Following AstraZeneca's announcement that there would be a shortfall of its deliveries, Commissioner [Stella] Kyriakides sent a letter yesterday to the company to request further clarifications. In this letter, the commissioner stresses the importance of deliveries in line with the schedules laid down in the agreement and reiterates that the scale-up of the production capacity has to happen concurrently with the conduct of clinical trials to ensure the availability of vaccines as quickly as possible," spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said at a briefing.

The European Commission expects the company to "find solutions and to exploit all possible flexibility to deliver swift," spokesman Eric Mamer added. "Of course, we are not changing the [vaccination] objectives," Mamer went on to say, stressing that the vaccination schedule will remain unchanged. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Merck ends development of two potential COVID-19 vaccines

Merck is giving up on two potential COVID-19 vaccines following poor results in early-stage studies.The drugmaker said Monday that it will focus instead on studying two possible treatments for the virus that also have yet to be approved by ...

Indian armed forces "adequately mobilised" to thwart any bid to undermine natl security: Kovind amid border standoff with China

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday asserted that while India remains committed to peace, its armed forces are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine national security as he referred to the expans...

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 20,10,948 with 1,842 fresh cases; 30 new deaths take toll to 50,815: Health department.

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally rises to 20,10,948 with 1,842 fresh cases 30 new deaths take toll to 50,815 Health department....

President Kovind takes veiled dig at China in R-Day address, says India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh

In a veiled dig at China over the border standoff in Ladakh, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday that India faced an expansionist move on its borders which was foiled by the countrys valiant soldiers and said 20 of them laid their live...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021