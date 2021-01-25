Left Menu
Afghanistan to receive 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India soon

Afghanistan will soon receive 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from India, said Tahir Qadiry, Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires, on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:50 IST
Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires Tahir Qadiry. Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan will soon receive 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from India, said Tahir Qadiry, Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires, on Monday. Qadiry said in a tweet, "In the continuation of admirable humanitarian gesture and bilateral bonhomie, India will soon send 500,000 doses of vaccine to Afghanistan."

"This will expedite our efforts to tackle this medical emergency. Immensely thankful to our allies," he added. Till now, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines made in the country, under the initiative of Vaccine Maitri programme, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Last week, Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, said at a press briefing that supplies as grant assistance to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be undertaken after receiving confirmation of regulatory clearances from these two countries. Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

