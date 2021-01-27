Left Menu
YouTube extends suspension of Trump's channel indefinitely

US online video sharing service YouTube extended its suspension of ex-President Donald Trump's channel indefinitely, Politico reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:15 IST
Ex US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): US online video sharing service YouTube extended its suspension of ex-President Donald Trump's channel indefinitely, Politico reported. "In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended," YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said as quoted by Politico.

"Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments," the spokesperson said. The news outlet said YouTube also restricted Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani's ability to make money off his channel.

Trump's YouTube channel has been prevented from having new content and engagement with viewers in the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, where his supporters stormed the federal legislative assembly building in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the election win of Joe Biden. Trump has been accused of inciting the attack, with a fiery speech he made to his supporters in the periphery of the Capitol just before the riot - a charge he has denied. Five people, including a policeman on duty and a female air force veteran who supported Trump, died in the attack. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

