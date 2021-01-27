Left Menu

China opposes India's decision to continue Chinese apps ban, says it violates WTO rules

China on Wednesday opposed India's decision to continue the ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps and said the action is in violation of World Trade Organisation's non-discriminatory principles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:37 IST
China opposes India's decision to continue Chinese apps ban, says it violates WTO rules
Chinese flag. Image Credit: ANI

China on Wednesday opposed India's decision to continue the ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps and said the action is in violation of World Trade Organisation's non-discriminatory principles. In a response to media query, Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong, urged the Indian side to immediately correct what it called "discriminatory measures".

The response comes a day after it was reported that India has decided to make permanent a ban imposed on Tik Tok and 58 other Chinese apps in June. "Since last year, the Indian side has repeatedly used national security as an excuse to prohibit some Mobile APPs with a Chinese background. These moves in violation of WTO non-discriminatory principles and fair competition principles of market economy severely damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. The Chinese side firmly opposes them," the statement read.

"These moves of the Indian government have also hindered the improvement of the Indian business environment and the innovative development of related Indian industries. China-India economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial by nature. We urge the Indian side to immediately correct its discriminatory measures and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation," it added. In June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo keeping in view the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.

The majority of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly also sending them "outside". In September, the Indian government further blocked 118 Chinese mobile apps stating that they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad face Bengaluru test in ISL

Hyderabad FC will hope to continue their five-game undefeated run and retain their position in the top four when they cross swords with Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday.Hyderabad had a great start to the season ...

Concentrix Announces Plans to Support Free COVID-19 Vaccinations to All Employees in India

Concentrix reinforces its commitment to the health and wellbeing of staff with its latest effort to protect employees across IndiaGurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire IndiaConcentrix Corporation Nasdaq CNXC, a leading global provider of c...

Uttarakhand CM flags off women trans-Himalaya cycle expedition

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday flagged-off the first women trans-Himalaya cycle expedition at his residence here. According to an official release, the Chief Minister congratulated the Shruti Rawat, who is rep...

Indians feel least secure while online dating, finds report

Indians feel most secure whileordering food online, but least so while online dating,according to a report.McAfee Corp.on Wednesday announced findings fromits2021 Consumer Security Mindset Report,revealing thatwhile the shift to a digital-f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021