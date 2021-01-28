Left Menu

US Department of Homeland Security issues terrorism alert

The Acting Secretary of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin on Wednesday after consultation with the intelligence community and law enforcement partners.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Acting Secretary of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin on Wednesday after consultation with the intelligence community and law enforcement partners. According to the DHS, there is currently a heightened threat environment across the United States that is likely to persist over the coming weeks.

"DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot; however, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence," DHS said in a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin. The DHS has recommended local authorities to continue prioritizing security measures, especially at government facilities to ensure public safety and protection of infrastructure across the US.

This comes in the backdrop of the January 6 violence at the US Capitol, where Trump supporters stormed the federal legislative assembly building in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the election win of Joe Biden. Donald Trump has been accused of inciting the attack, a charge he has denied. Five people, including a policeman on duty and a female air force veteran who supported Trump, died in the attack. (ANI)

