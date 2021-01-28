Left Menu

Lloyd Austin commits to US-India Major Defense Partnership

Highlighting the need to build on shared values between US and India, newly-appointed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday emphasised Washington's commitment to the Major Defense Partnership with New Delhi, during his phone conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:33 IST
Lloyd Austin commits to US-India Major Defense Partnership
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. Image Credit: ANI

Highlighting the need to build on shared values between US and India, newly-appointed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday emphasised Washington's commitment to the Major Defense Partnership with New Delhi, during his phone conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh today. During the call, Secretary Austin emphasized the Department's commitment to the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership, observing that it is built upon shared values and a common interest in ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

"Secretary Austin noted the great strides made in the US-India defence relationship, and he pledged to work collaboratively with the Defence Minster to sustain progress," Kirby added. Rajnath Singh on Wednesday received an introductory telephone call from the US Secretary of Defence and the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Defence Minister had earlier congratulated Austin on his appointment. "During the telephonic talk, they reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen the multifaceted India-US defence cooperation and the strategic partnership," a Defence Ministry release said that.

It said the two leaders "discussed bilateral, regional and global issues". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.8 hits Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Delhi on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.The epicenter of the earthquake was West Delhi and it occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres at 9.17 am....

Mother, 4 children killed in fire at suburban Chicago home

A mother and her four daughters were killed in a Wednesday fire that swept through their home in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, the citys fire chief said.Killed in the fire in the two-story apartment building were Renata Espinosa, 6 Gen...

NZ, Vietnam top COVID performance ranking; US, UK languish

New Zealand, Vietnam and Taiwan rank the top three in a COVID Performance Index of almost 100 countries for their successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Britain and America near the bottom of the pile. The Lowy Institute said...

Man pleads guilty to charge of conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor

One of 14 men accused of taking part in a plot by right-wing militia extremists to abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer broke ranks with his co-defendants on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping conspiracy charge. Ty Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021