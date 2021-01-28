Left Menu

Johnson expects Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines to work very well with no need for plan B

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday expressed hope that the domestically-made vaccines against the coronavirus, such as that by AstraZeneca-Oxford, as well as those imported from abroad, would be effective.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:33 IST
Johnson expects Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines to work very well with no need for plan B
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday expressed hope that the domestically-made vaccines against the coronavirus, such as that by AstraZeneca-Oxford, as well as those imported from abroad, would be effective. "There's a pretty overwhelming consensus that they [vaccines], at least some of them, will work very well, and we certainly think that Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca, as far as we can see, will work very well," Johnson said at a briefing when asked what the plan B was if the vaccines failed to curb the spread of the disease.

The prime minister stressed that there were "six or seven" vaccines the UK has already bought, totaling 360 million doses on order. The UK vaccination campaign started on December 8. As of Wednesday, around 7.1 million people have received at least one vaccine dose. The vaccination is currently open to five priority groups, including people over 80 years old, some people over 70, clinically vulnerable persons, personnel of care homes, and medical workers.

There are currently three authorized vaccines in the United Kingdom -- the domestically-made AstraZeneca, the US-German Pfizer/BioNTech, and the one developed by US company Moderna. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.8 hits Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Delhi on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.The epicenter of the earthquake was West Delhi and it occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres at 9.17 am....

Mother, 4 children killed in fire at suburban Chicago home

A mother and her four daughters were killed in a Wednesday fire that swept through their home in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, the citys fire chief said.Killed in the fire in the two-story apartment building were Renata Espinosa, 6 Gen...

NZ, Vietnam top COVID performance ranking; US, UK languish

New Zealand, Vietnam and Taiwan rank the top three in a COVID Performance Index of almost 100 countries for their successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Britain and America near the bottom of the pile. The Lowy Institute said...

Man pleads guilty to charge of conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor

One of 14 men accused of taking part in a plot by right-wing militia extremists to abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer broke ranks with his co-defendants on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping conspiracy charge. Ty Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021