Shubhdarshini Tripathi appointed as Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan
Shubhdarshini Tripathi, the Deputy Director-General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Kazakhstan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:38 IST
Shubhdarshini Tripathi, the Deputy Director-General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Kazakhstan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. Tripathi is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA said.
"Ms Shubhdarshini Tripathi (IFS:1994), presently Deputy Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan," MEA said in a statement. Tripathi is a 1994 batch Indian Foreign Service officer. (ANI)
