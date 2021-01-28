Left Menu

Indian envoy in Sri Lanka celebrates Poya Day

On the occasion of Poya Day in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on Thursday offered prayers at the Gangaramaya Temple, for the health and well-being of the people.

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on Thursday sought the blessing of Dr Kirinde Assaji Thero (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Poya Day in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on Thursday offered prayers at the Gangaramaya Temple, for the health and well-being of the people. Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka informed that the auspicious day also witnessed the arrival of Covishield vaccines from India under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

"Arrival of 500,000 doses of COVISHIELD vaccines happens on blessed Poya Day, which marks the 1st visit of The Buddha to Sri Lanka. High Commissioner offered prayers at the sacred Gangaramaya Temple for the health and well being of the people of Sri Lanka on auspicious Duruthu Poya Day," tweeted India in Sri Lanka. Baglay also distributed meals to devotees of the temple.

"High Commissioner sought the blessings of Ven Dr Kirinde Assaji Thero and gave meals to devotees at the Temple," said the Indian High Commission in another tweet. India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh under its Neighbourhood First policy.

Poya Day is celebrated on the first full moon in January and marks the first visit of the Buddha to Sri Lanka. This is a key religious and historic date in the calendar for Sri Lankans as it marks Gautama Buddha's first visit to Sri Lanka on the ninth month after attaining Enlightenment. (ANI)

