Philippines logs 1,169 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 520,000

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Thursday reported 1,169 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 519,575.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [The Philippines], January 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Thursday reported 1,169 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 519,575. The death toll rose to 10,552 after 71 more patients died from the epidemic, the DOH said.

It added that 60 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 475,596. The Philippines, with a population of about 110 million, has tested over 7.2 million people for COVID-19 since the report of the first infections of the virus in January last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

