About 100 flights canceled in Japan over heavy snowfall, wind

Around 100 flights have been cancelled in Japan over the heavy snowfall and wind in the northern part of the country, Japanese media reported on Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-01-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 09:51 IST
Japanese flag . Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], January 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Around 100 flights have been cancelled in Japan over the heavy snowfall and wind in the northern part of the country, Japanese media reported on Friday.

Two biggest Japanese airlines - All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) - have cancelled 46 and 34 flights, respectively, on the island of Hokkaido and northern Honshu, the NHK broadcaster reported. The total number of cancelled flights stands at 98.

On Friday, the wind velocity reached 30 meters per second (67 miles per hour), and on the next day, it is expected to decrease to 20 meters per second with wind gusts of up to 40 meters per second on Hokkaido. The island will also face up to 60-70 centimetres (23-27 inches) of snow on the next day. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

