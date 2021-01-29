Left Menu

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt to file review petition against acquittal of terrorist Omar Sheikh

The provincial government of Sindh has announced that it will file a review petition against Pakistan Supreme Court's decision to acquit terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Shiekh, who is a prime convict in the kidnapping and brutal murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl.

ANI | Sindh | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:10 IST
Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt to file review petition against acquittal of terrorist Omar Sheikh
In 2002, Pearl, the 38-year-old journalist of The Wall Street Journal's South Asia bureau, was abducted and beheaded. Image Credit: ANI

The provincial government of Sindh has announced that it will file a review petition against Pakistan Supreme Court's decision to acquit terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Shiekh, who is a prime convict in the kidnapping and brutal murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. In a statement following the verdict, Sindh information minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that the provincial government "has decided to go for a review on the orders of the Supreme Court", Geo News reported.

"Omar Sheikh has admitted his involvement in the Daniel Pearl murder case," he added. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Attorney-General for Pakistan, Khalid Jawed Khan, said that the federal government is in contact with the Sindh government over the matter.

He acknowledged that a review petition will be filed, asking the Supreme Court to rescind the release orders of Sheikh and his associates. "The federal government will provide the provincial government with every possible legal assistance in the matter," the spokesperson added.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Supreme Court dismissed the Sindh government's appeal against the Sindh High Court's (SHC) decision to overturn the conviction of Sheikh for killing the journalist. In 2002, Pearl, the 38-year-old journalist of The Wall Street Journal's South Asia bureau, was abducted and beheaded while he was in Pakistan to investigate a story of terror groups' links to Al-Qaeda.

In December last year, the SHC directed to release Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib. The provincial government had then approached the top court against the order of the SHC overturning the conviction of Sheikh.

In April 2020, the SHC had overturned the death sentence of Sheikh and sentenced him to seven years in prison and acquitted three other accused -- Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib -- who were earlier sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court (ATC). The accused have been in jail for the last 18 years and ordered the accused to appear as and when the court summons them.

Meanwhile, the United States has reacted sharply on SC's ruling. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the United States is outraged with the Pakistan Supreme Court's decision to acquit Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's killer Sheikh. "The United States is outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision to affirm the acquittals of those responsible for Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's kidnapping and brutal murder, which shocked the world's conscience in 2002," Psaki told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats to 'act big' on USD 1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

Democrats in Congress and the White House have rejected a Republican pitch to split President Joe Bidens USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan into smaller chunks, with lawmakers appearing primed to muscle the sweeping economic and virus ai...

ANA posts Q3 operating loss of $779 mln on virus-related travel curbs

ANA Holdings, Japans biggest airline, on Friday posted a third-quarter operating loss of 81.4 billion yen 779.10 million, compared with a 40.7 billion yen profit a year ago, as fresh coronavirus travel restrictions sapped demand for flights...

Editor's Guild slams FIRs against journalists over R-Day violence

The Editors Guild of India on Friday strongly condemned the filing of FIRs against senior editors and journalists for their reporting on the farmers tractor rally and the ensuing violence here on Republic Day, saying it was an attempt to in...

Sikkim asks schools to introduce 11 local languages in curriculum

The Sikkim government has askedall schools in the state to introduce 11 vernaculars in theircurriculum from the next academic session for students to pickone as second language, an education department official said.As of now, students in s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021