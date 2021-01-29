Left Menu

Israel Foreign Minister thanks Jaishankar for assuring security to diplomats following explosion

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Friday thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over assurance on providing full security to the diplomats following the low-intensity blast near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:44 IST
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Photo credit: Twitter/ Gabi Ashkenazi). Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Friday thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over assurance on providing full security to the diplomats following the low-intensity blast near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi. "I spoke a few minutes ago with my counterpart, Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, following the explosion that took place a few hours ago near the Israeli embassy in Delhi," Ashkenazi said in a tweet.

He further said, "The Indian FM assured me that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate all those involved in the explosion. I thanked him and promised full cooperation and any help required from Israel. Earlier, Jaishankar took to Twitter to say that he spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi and said that the Indian government has taken the blasts "very seriously" and that "no effort will be spared to find the culprits."

"Spoke just now to Israeli FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. The matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits," he said in a tweet. According to sources, in addition to EAM's telephone call to his counterpart, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has spoken to the Israeli Foreign Secretary Ambassador Alon Ushpitz, and MEA Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharyya has spoken to the Israeli Ambassador in India.

A low intensity-blast occurred near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening. According to the Delhi Police, a low-intensity improvised explosive device detonated at 5.05 pm not far from Vijay Chowk where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind and, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.

There were no injuries reported but window panes of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Jindal House were found shattered. Officials of the police and fire brigade reached the spot and are investigating the matter. Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi today, which did not injure anyone, as a terrorist incident according to Reuters which quoted an Israeli official. (ANI)

