China temporarily blocks foreigners travelling from Canada due to COVID-19

China has temporarily blocked the entry of foreign nationals from Canada, the Beijing embassy in Ottawa said on Monday.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:42 IST
China has temporarily blocked the entry of foreign nationals from Canada, the Beijing embassy in Ottawa said on Monday. The new rule will also affect all foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion.

In a statement, the embassy said that the suspension is a temporary measure that China has to take in light of the current pandemic situation. "In view of the current Covid-19 situation and the need of epidemic prevention and control... all foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the embassy said in a statement on Saturday.

A few categories of visa holders, including those with diplomatic stamps, would be exempted."The suspension is a temporary measure that China has to take in light of the current pandemic situation," the statement added. Canada has so far recorded more than 775,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 20,000 deaths. (ANI)

