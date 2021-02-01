Left Menu

UK PM Boris Johnson condemns military coup in Myanmar

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the military coup in Myanmar, where prominent civilian leaders were detained.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:40 IST
UK PM Boris Johnson condemns military coup in Myanmar
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the military coup in Myanmar, where prominent civilian leaders were detained. Boris, in a Twitter post, said, "I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released."

Earlier, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, following the coup, where Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials have been detained by the military. The state power has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, while Myanmar's first Vice-President Myint Swe will serve as the acting president of the country.

Telecommunications in the capital city of Naypyitaw and some other regions and states are also being cut off. The newly-elected lower house of the parliament was due to convene on Monday, however, the military called for a postponement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar health minister says leaving post due to 'evolving situation'

Myanmars health minister said on Monday he was leaving his post because of the evolving situation in the country, after the military seized power.In a message on the health ministrys official Facebook page, Myint Htwe urged colleagues to co...

Budget is disappointing as lacks it roadmap to accelerate growth, says Anand Sharma

Criticizing the Union Budget 2021-22, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the budget is disappointing as it lacks a roadmap for accelerating growth and revival of consumer demand. He further stated that the Finance Minister could ...

Troubled Chinese conglomerate missing up to $15 billion

Companies that are part of HNA Group, a Chinese conglomerate that says creditors want it declared bankrupt after a global acquisition spree, want to recover as much as USD 15 billion that might have been paid out improperly to major shareho...

Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources: PM Narendra Modi.

Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources PM Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021