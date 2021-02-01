South Africa detects 4,525 new COVID-19 cases
Cape Town [South Africa], February 1 (ANI/Xinhua) South Africa on Sunday reported 4,525 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,453,761, the country's health department reported.
Another 213 COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 44,164, it said.
The department also reported a total of 1,299,620 recoveries to date, representing a recovery rate of 89 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)
