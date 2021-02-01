Left Menu

South Africa detects 4,525 new COVID-19 cases

Cape Town [South Africa], February 1 (ANI/Xinhua) South Africa on Sunday reported 4,525 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,453,761, the country's health department reported.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:33 IST
South Africa detects 4,525 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Cape Town [South Africa], February 1 (ANI/Xinhua) South Africa on Sunday reported 4,525 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,453,761, the country's health department reported.

Another 213 COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 44,164, it said.

The department also reported a total of 1,299,620 recoveries to date, representing a recovery rate of 89 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar health minister says leaving post due to 'evolving situation'

Myanmars health minister said on Monday he was leaving his post because of the evolving situation in the country, after the military seized power.In a message on the health ministrys official Facebook page, Myint Htwe urged colleagues to co...

Budget is disappointing as lacks it roadmap to accelerate growth, says Anand Sharma

Criticizing the Union Budget 2021-22, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the budget is disappointing as it lacks a roadmap for accelerating growth and revival of consumer demand. He further stated that the Finance Minister could ...

Troubled Chinese conglomerate missing up to $15 billion

Companies that are part of HNA Group, a Chinese conglomerate that says creditors want it declared bankrupt after a global acquisition spree, want to recover as much as USD 15 billion that might have been paid out improperly to major shareho...

Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources: PM Narendra Modi.

Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources PM Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021