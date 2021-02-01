Russia registers 17,648 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], February 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 17,648 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 18,359 the day before, taking the tally to 3,868,087, the coronavirus response center said on Monday. "Over the past day, 17,648 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 regions, including 1,774 cases (10 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,868,087 with the rate of increase at 0.46 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,037 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,284 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,842 cases, down from 2,160 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,068 new cases, down from 1,082 on Sunday. No new cases were registered n the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 437 coronavirus fatalities, down from 485 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 73,619. Total recoveries count 3,318,173 after 18,169 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 20,040 the day before.

According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 102.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 633,175 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

