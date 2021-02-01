Left Menu

Twitter 'withholds' account of Prasar Bharti CEO

Twitter on Monday "withheld" account of Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and some other individuals and organisations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:05 IST
Twitter 'withholds' account of Prasar Bharti CEO
Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Twitter on Monday "withheld" account of Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and some other individuals and organisations. The microblogging site said in a statement that it had responded to "a properly scoped request from an authorized entity".

"Many countries have laws that may apply to Tweets and/or Twitter account content. In our continuing effort to make our services available to people everywhere, if we receive a properly scoped request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time," Twitter said in a statement to ANI. Twitter accounts of Kisan Mukti Morcha has also been "withheld". Some of the "withheld" accounts had been tweeting about the controversial farm laws.

"Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we have a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify the affected account holders (unless we are prohibited from doing so e.g. if we receive a court order under seal). More information can be found here," the Twitter statement added. Prasar Bharti asked Twitter to explain the reason for withholding Vempati's account.

"Dear @twitter @TwitterIndia could you explain the grounds for withholding CEO Prasar Bharati's Twitter handle @shashidigital in India?" it said. Meanwhile, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Data Protection Bill, condemned the blocking of Prasar Bharti CEO's account and said it has "victimised the person who told you to take the right step".

"It shows how artificial is artificial intelligence," she said. The MP said Vempati had made a complaint concerning an account who was writing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"While taking action they blocked his (Vempati's) account as well. This clearly shows when the real intelligence is missing this is what happens. I have always pleaded that there is a need for fair artificial intelligence. It clearly shows hashtag like that should have been detected immediately and should have been corrected immediately. The person who has made a complaint is obviously not a part of the process but by blocking that handle you are victimising the person who told you to take the right step," she said. Farmers have been protesting in Delhi for the repeal of three new farm laws. They have held 11 rounds of talks with the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's "get well soon" budget boosts healthcare spending 135%, opens up insurance

India boosted healthcare spending by 135 and lifted caps on foreign investment in its vast insurance market on Monday to help revive an economy that suffered its deepest recorded slump as a result of the pandemic. Delivering a budget statem...

Woman dies in snowshoeing accident in Germany's Black Forest

A 27-year-old woman died while snowshoeing in the Black Forest region of southwestern Germany after falling into a hole in deep snow and into a stream below, police said Monday.Freiburg police said the accident occurred outside nearby Feldb...

Corp Affairs Min gets over Rs 712 cr Budgetary allocation for next fiscal

The corporate affairs ministry has been allocated Rs 712.13 crore for the financial year 2021-22, slightly higher than the revised allocation in the current fiscal.While initially, the allocation was Rs 727.62 crore for this financial year,...

Govt depts to add over 1.4 lakh jobs between 2019 and March 1, 2021: Budget

Over 1.4 lakh jobs are estimated to be created between March 2019 and March 2021 in various central government departments, according to the Union Budget presented on Monday.The strength of government establishments was 32,71,113 as on Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021