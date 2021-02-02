Left Menu

Colombia's COVID-19 deaths top 54,000

Colombia reported 289 more deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 54,272, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday.

ANI | Bogota | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:20 IST
Colombia's COVID-19 deaths top 54,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bogota [Colombia] February 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia reported 289 more deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 54,272, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday. Up to 9,622 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the same period, taking the country's total caseload to 2,104,506.

The Colombian National Institute of Health confirmed on Monday that two cases of the new COVID-19 variant that emerged in Brazil were identified in Colombia. The Colombian government has extended the health emergency over COVID-19 till February 28, urging people to avoid crowds and observe safety measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 8-Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat

A social media-driven buying spree lifted silver to an eight-year high on Monday, though prices later pared gains on doubts about the ability of retail traders that have been focused on stocks to sway prices in the bigger, more liquid commo...

Marilyn Manson dropped by music label amid Evan Rachel Wood abuse allegations

Following American actor Evan Rachel Woods recent accusation revealing that singer Marilyn Manson horrifically abused her for years when they were in a relationship, Loma Vista Recordings, which released Mansons three most recent albums, ha...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases in a month as imported cases overtook local infections, official data showed on Tuesday, suggesting the countrys worst wave since March 2020 is being stamped out ahead of a key holiday.DEATHS AND...

Maha: Over 50% edible oils seized in raids found non-certified

More than 50 per cent of edibleoils seized by the Food and Drug Administration in Thane andMumbai during raids last month have been found to be non-certified, the FDA has said.Raids were conducted on eight establishments of retailand wholes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021