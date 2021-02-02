Two soldiers injured in explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul

At least two soldiers were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday morning. The blast took place in the Joy Sher area of the Kabul's second district at around 7 am (local time), TOLO News reported.

So far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast. This comes after a civilian and a security force member were killed on Monday in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7. "Kabul police confirmed that one civilian and one security force member were killed in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7 and another security force member was wounded," TOLO News had said in a tweet. (ANI)

