Left Menu

Two soldiers injured in explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul

At least two soldiers were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:29 IST
Two soldiers injured in explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least two soldiers were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday morning. The blast took place in the Joy Sher area of the Kabul's second district at around 7 am (local time), TOLO News reported.

So far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast. This comes after a civilian and a security force member were killed on Monday in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7. "Kabul police confirmed that one civilian and one security force member were killed in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7 and another security force member was wounded," TOLO News had said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS firmware update brings new features, bug fixes

Mobvoi has started rolling out a new firmware update to the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS variant with several improvements and bug fixes. The new update is arriving as version PYDA.200427.080.MRB.210114.001.Announcing the update on Mobvoi forums, the...

UAE confident F-35 jets sale will go through, says ambassador

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to Washington said he was confident the sale of F-35 jets to his country would go through after a review by President Joe Bidens administration of some pending arms sales to U.S. allies. The UAE had durin...

Maharashtra: Man held for manhandling cops in Thane

A 30-year-old man has been arrestedfor allegedly abusing and manhandling two policemen inMaharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on the intervening night ofSunday and Monday in Shivaji Chowk area of Bhiwa...

Indian-American scientist Bhavya Lal appointed Acting Chief of Staff of NASA

Bhavya Lal, the Indian-American scientist who oversaw NASAs transition under President Joe Bidens administration, has been appointed as the Acting Chief of Staff of the US space agency.According to NASA, Lal brings extensive experience in e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021