Sangeeta Bahadur appointed as High Commissioner of India to Malta

Sangeeta Bahadur, presently Ambassador of India to Belarus, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Malta, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:37 IST
Sangeeta Bahadur is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA said.

"Ms Sangeeta Bahadur (IFS:1987), presently Ambassador of India to Belarus, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Malta," MEA said in a statement. Bahadur is a 1987 batch Indian Foreign Service officer. (ANI)

