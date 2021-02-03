Left Menu

UN Special Envoy on Myanmar 'strongly condemns' military coup

United Nations Secretary-General's special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, on Tuesday strongly condemned the steps taken by the Southeast Asian country's military and called it shocking.

ANI | New York | Updated: 03-02-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 08:38 IST
UN Special Envoy on Myanmar 'strongly condemns' military coup
United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener (Source: UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs on Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

United Nations Secretary-General's special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, on Tuesday strongly condemned the steps taken by the Southeast Asian country's military and called it shocking. "This morning the Security Council held closed consultations on Myanmar. In her briefing to Council members, the Secretary-General's Special Envoy, Christine Schraner Burgener, strongly condemned the recent steps taken by the military. She urged Council members to collectively send a clear signal in support of democracy in Myanmar," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a noon briefing here.

The Special Envoy said that, given the apparent commitment by the military to safeguard the rule of law following the November 8 elections, this turn of events was surprising and shocking, the spokesperson said. "She said she had been in contact with the military leadership as recently as one day before the takeover. They said that communication had been ongoing with the Government and Union Election Commission."

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning and detained State Counsellor Aun Sang Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) leaders. The spokesperson further stated that the Special Envoy also called for the immediate release of Suu Kyi, Win Myint, and dozens of political leaders, family members and activists who have been detained.

"The declaration should be repealed, the detained leaders should be released immediately, and the post-election litigation process should resume with full commitment from all sides," Schraner Burgener said as quoted by Sputnik. The UN Myanmar envoy also said the suspension of all flights, including UN relief flights, is particularly worrying given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the implications this could have on the delivery of vaccines to Myanmar.

She further added that all actors must refrain from violence and the UN Security Council must send a "clear signal" warning against a "full backsliding" since Myanmar's opening in 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...

'Proud moment', says Deputy DG after Telangana-AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award after 12 years

It was a proud moment for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State National Cadet Corps NCC Directorate to win the best directorate award on Republic Day for the year 2020-21 after 12 years, said Deputy DG of the directorate, Suresh Krishnan,...

Sheffield United wins again in bid for great escape in EPL

Sheffield Uniteds improbable quest to escape relegation from the Premier League gathered pace as the last-place team came from behind to beat fellow struggler West Bromwich Albion 2-1.After failing to win any of its first 17 games a first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021