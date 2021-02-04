Left Menu

India ready to supply LCA, missiles to IOR nations, says Rajnath

India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and other weapons systems including missiles, helicopters, tanks and artillery guns to friendly foreign countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:24 IST
India ready to supply LCA, missiles to IOR nations, says Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at IOR Defence Minister Conclave held in Bengaluru (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and other weapons systems including missiles, helicopters, tanks and artillery guns to friendly foreign countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

"India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, LCA/helicopters, multi-purpose light transport aircraft, warship and patrol vessels, artillery gun systems, tanks, radars, military vehicles, electronic warfare systems and other weapons systems to IOR nations," Rajnath Singh said at IOR Defence Ministers' Conclave in Bengaluru. He highlighted initiatives like Project Mausam, Sagarmala and Asia Africa growth corridor which were taken by India to promote trade and tourism among IOR countries.

Emphasising the role of India's humanitarian assistance in the maritime neighbourhood, he said, "India has always been at the forefront of humanitarian assistance, non-combatant evacuation (NEO), and search and rescue (SAR) operations in the maritime neighbourhood. We are proud to have been the first responder in numerous instances of unfortunate natural disaster in the region." "Due to its geostrategic location in the IOR, maritime character, India has enjoyed historical and cultural ties with the littoral states. India has been at the forefront of a regional cooperation initiative of the Indian Ocean Rim countries," he added.

The Defence Minister also spoke about India's assistance to neighbours during COVID-19 pandemic and said, "In recent COVID-19 pandemic times, op-SAGAR-1 saw us reaching out to our neighbours -Mauritius, Maldives, Madagascar, Seychelles and Comoros and assist them with medical teams, medicines such as HCQ, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as other medical supplies." He added that all IOR countries take economy, trade, naval cooperation and collaboration to the higher level in order to synergise their efforts to ensure safety and security in the region.

IOR Defence Minister Conclave was held on the second day of Aero India 2021. Singh also posed for a group picture with Defence representatives of IOR countries at the conclave.

The 13th Aero India 2021 took off officially with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the event in Bengaluru on Wednesday which was followed by a flying display. This is the first air show in the international calendar to take place post-COVID-19 and it is also the first hybrid show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine passports: path back to normality or problem in the making?

Governments and developers around the world are exploring the potential use of vaccine passports as a way of reopening the economy by identifying those protected against the coronavirus.Those developing the technologies however, say such to...

Lebanese critic of Hezbollah killed - sources, local media

A prominent Lebanese Shiite critic of Iran-backed Hezbollah was found dead in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, two security sources and local media said.The sources said Lokman Slim, an activist and publisher who ran a research centre...

FOREX-Dollar strengthens on U.S. economic outlook; euro dips below $1.20

The dollar strengthened to two-month highs against the euro and yen, after data pointed to an improvement in the U.S. economic outlook, while risk appetite in global stock markets eased off. U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher after ADP payr...

Sterling falls to 2-1/2-week low vs dollar before BoE meeting

Sterling fell to its weakest in two and a half weeks against the dollar on Thursday before a Bank of England meeting on caution about the possibility of negative rates, although a majority of analysts do not expect them to be introduced any...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021