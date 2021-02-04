Left Menu

S Korea reports 451 more COVID-19 cases, 79,762 in total

South Korea reported 451 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 79,762.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:20 IST
S Korea reports 451 more COVID-19 cases, 79,762 in total
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

South Korea reported 451 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 79,762. The daily caseload stayed above 400 for two straight days, but it showed signs of moderating this year after peaking at 1,240 on Dec. 25, 2020.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 last year owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases. Of the new cases, 166 were Seoul residents and 128 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-two cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,425. Seven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,448. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent.

A total of 405 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 69,704. The total recovery rate was 87.39 percent. The country tested more than 5.8 million people, among whom 5,602,795 tested negative for the virus and 120,538 are being checked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Alfa Laval Cluster President India, Middle East & Africa and Managing Director MEA

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Starting 1st February, 2021, Sergio Hicke takes up the position of Cluster President for Alfa Laval India, Middle East Africa. He takes over from Anantha Padmanabhan, who has retired at the end of 202...

Ruckus in Pak National Assembly, Opposition shout 'Go Imran Go' slogan

Unruly scenes were witnessed in Pakistans National Assembly on Thursday as the parliamentarians scuffled and shouted slogans such as Go Imran Go. According to a report by ARY News, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub had accused the previo...

AAP will continue to support protesting farmers: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday said the party will continue to support protesting farmers and asked the government to take back the new farm laws.Participating in a discussion on a motion thanking the President ...

Ravindra Verma suspended from Congress

Ravindra Verma, working presidentof Dhanbad District Congress Committee, has been suspendedfrom the party, a senior leader said on Thursday.District Congress Disciplinary Committee chairmanSuresh Chandra Jha said since Verma did not reply t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021