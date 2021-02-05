16 Afghan security force members killed in Taliban attack: Report

16 Afghan security force members killed and two others suffered injuries in an attack by Taliban terrorists on an outpost in Khan Abad district in the northern province of Kunduz on Thursday night, Tolo News reported citing a security source. The attack happened in Tap-e-Akhtar area in Khan Abad district, said Rabbani Rabbani, member of the provincial council in Kunduz.

He said two security force members were taken hostage during the Taliban attack. A security source said that a local force unit supported by the National Directorate of Security.

More details on the attack are not available so far. The attack comes amidst a sharp increase in violence in the country despite the ongoing efforts for peace. (ANI)

