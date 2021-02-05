Left Menu

16 Afghan security force members killed in Taliban attack: Report

16 Afghan security force members killed and two others suffered injuries in an attack by Taliban terrorists on an outpost in Khan Abad district in the northern province of Kunduz on Thursday night, Tolo News reported citing a security source.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 11:33 IST
16 Afghan security force members killed in Taliban attack: Report
Afghanistan flag . Image Credit: ANI

16 Afghan security force members killed and two others suffered injuries in an attack by Taliban terrorists on an outpost in Khan Abad district in the northern province of Kunduz on Thursday night, Tolo News reported citing a security source. The attack happened in Tap-e-Akhtar area in Khan Abad district, said Rabbani Rabbani, member of the provincial council in Kunduz.

He said two security force members were taken hostage during the Taliban attack. A security source said that a local force unit supported by the National Directorate of Security.

More details on the attack are not available so far. The attack comes amidst a sharp increase in violence in the country despite the ongoing efforts for peace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-U.N. Security Council demands Myanmar coup leaders free Suu Kyi as U.S. weighs sanctions

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military as diplomatic and financial pressure grew on the generals who seized power this week to restore democracy. U.S...

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Ashwin, Bumrah strike after steady start from visitors

Indian bowlers struck before the conclusion of the opening session of the first Test against England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a steady start at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. At Lunch, Englands score read as 672 in 27 ove...

RBI maintains status quo for fourth time in a row; keeps key rate static at 4%

The RBI on Friday decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Reserve Banks...

Economic growth will only move upwards: Shaktikanta Das

Stressing that economic growth will only move upwards, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday pegged the GDP growth rate for the next financial year at 10.5 per cent, though a tad lower than the governments projection ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021