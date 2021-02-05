Left Menu

After Pak slips four spots on Corruption Perceptions Index, Imran Khan slammed for 'misleading nation' on transparency

Days after Pakistan slipped four spots on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), the Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government for "misleading the nation" on the matter of transparency.

ANI | Sindh | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:55 IST
After Pak slips four spots on Corruption Perceptions Index, Imran Khan slammed for 'misleading nation' on transparency
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Days after Pakistan slipped four spots on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), the Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government for "misleading the nation" on the matter of transparency. "The PTI, which used to point fingers at others on the matter of transparency, is silent today. The time has come for them [the PTI] to take a U-turn on every issue," Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.

Wahab also said that Adil Gilani of the Transparency International has clarified that the recent reports in which Pakistan had slipped four points CPI was based on "data collected during the incumbent government's regime", The Express Tribune reported. The report is an annual index that ranks countries based on perceptions of public sector corruption.

Dawn reported that last year (2019), Pakistan had ranked 120. On a scale of 0-100, with zero being 'Highly Corrupt' and 100 being 'Very Clean', the country's corruption score stands at 31 -- a point lower than last year's 32 -- indicating that the perception of corruption in the public sector has worsened. A reason behind the drop in Pakistan's score on the CPI list was its points in the 'Rule of Law Index' and 'Varieties of Democracy' categories were lower than last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New study examines addiction medicine treatment

An assessment published this week in the journal The Lancet HIV provides new insight about an initiative to integrate treatment of opioid use disorder along with HIV in Vietnam. The study marks one of the first scientifically robust assessm...

Govt doctors go on strike against anomalies in pay revision

A section of government medicalcollege doctors in Kerala on Friday staged a relay hungerstrike demanding the state government to rectify anomalies inthe pay revision of the college lecturers.Led by the Kerala Government Medical College Teac...

Reshuffle at Congo state miner further entrenches Tshisekedi's authority

By Hereward Holland GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 5 Reuters - C ongos state mining company Gecamines has replaced its secretary general and other senior positions, an internal memo showed, bolstering the influence of President Fel...

WRAPUP 6-Protests against Myanmar junta spread despite arrests

Teachers and students in Myanmar rallied on Friday to a growing civil disobedience campaign as the anti-coup protest movement won the support of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyis party.Stepping up measures to quell discontent, police arrested...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021