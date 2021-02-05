After Pak slips four spots on Corruption Perceptions Index, Imran Khan slammed for 'misleading nation' on transparency

Days after Pakistan slipped four spots on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), the Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government for "misleading the nation" on the matter of transparency. "The PTI, which used to point fingers at others on the matter of transparency, is silent today. The time has come for them [the PTI] to take a U-turn on every issue," Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.

Wahab also said that Adil Gilani of the Transparency International has clarified that the recent reports in which Pakistan had slipped four points CPI was based on "data collected during the incumbent government's regime", The Express Tribune reported. The report is an annual index that ranks countries based on perceptions of public sector corruption.

Dawn reported that last year (2019), Pakistan had ranked 120. On a scale of 0-100, with zero being 'Highly Corrupt' and 100 being 'Very Clean', the country's corruption score stands at 31 -- a point lower than last year's 32 -- indicating that the perception of corruption in the public sector has worsened. A reason behind the drop in Pakistan's score on the CPI list was its points in the 'Rule of Law Index' and 'Varieties of Democracy' categories were lower than last year. (ANI)

