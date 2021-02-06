Left Menu

US Congress passes budget resolution for Biden's COVID-19 relief plan

The US Congress on Friday (local time) passed a budget resolution, a key procedural step that paves the way for Democrats to pass President Joe Biden's USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, without the threat of opposition from Republicans.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 08:47 IST
US Congress passes budget resolution for Biden's COVID-19 relief plan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The US Congress on Friday (local time) passed a budget resolution, a key procedural step that paves the way for Democrats to pass President Joe Biden's USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, without the threat of opposition from Republicans. According to CNN, the Senate early on Friday morning passed the budget resolution 51-50 on a party-line vote after Vice President Kamala Harris showed up at the Capitol to break the tie. The House passed the resolution later in the day.

The House had already passed the budget measure earlier this week, but because it was amended in the Senate it needed to go back to the House for a final vote. The resolution's passage in the Senate followed hours of voting on amendments, which largely serve as a way for each party to force the other side on the record about controversial issues. Most of the GOP amendments were defeated in the Senate.

One of the more significant amendments came from a bipartisan group of senators, led by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, that would prevent "upper-income taxpayers" from being eligible to receive USD 1,400 COVID-19 relief checks, reported CNN. The passing of the resolution sets the stage for Democrats to be able to use a process known as "budget reconciliation" to pass the relief bill on a party-line vote, possibly in late February or March.

Embedded in the budget resolution are reconciliation instructions for multiple congressional committees to formally draft and approve legislation on things like funds for vaccine production and distribution, unemployment insurance, stimulus checks and more. A Biden aide told CNN on Friday that the Senate's passage of the resolution is a "positive step forward" and that the White House is "looking forward to continued progress to getting assistance to the American people."

Congressional Democrats have also made clear that they think time is of the essence on the proposal, as a deep divergence remains between Biden's USD 1.9 trillion and the USD 618 billion Republican proposal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina reports 8,374 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires Argentina, February 6 ANIXinhua Argentina registered 8,374 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 1,970,009, the health ministry said. The ministry also reported 285 more deaths from the disease, bringing ...

US will hold China accountable for abuses of international system: Blinken tells Chinese counterpart in phone call

United States State Secretary Antony J Blinken had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi during which he conveyed that Washington will continue to stand up for human rights and democratic values, including in Xi...

Punjab Contract Farming Act has provision to jail farmers, in Centre's law farmer can exit contract anytime: Tomar

Punjab Governments Contract Farming Act has a provision to send farmers behind the bars and fine of up to Rs 5 lakh whereas in the Government of Indias Act a farmer can exit a contract anytime, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh...

Anti-coup protest draws hundreds in Myanmar's biggest city

Hundreds of people joined a protest against this weeks military coup in Myanmars biggest city Yangon on Saturday, witnesses said.Military dictator, fail, fail Democracy, win, win, protesters chanted, calling for the release of elected leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021