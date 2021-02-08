Colombia's COVID-19 deaths near 56,000
Colombia reported 300 more deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 55,993, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday.ANI | Bogota | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:23 IST
Colombia reported 300 more deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 55,993, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday. Meanwhile, up to 6,009 new COVID-19 cases were registered, taking the country's total caseload to 2,157,216.
Colombian President Ivan Duque announced earlier this month that the country will launch a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Feb. 20. The government has extended the health emergency over COVID-19 till Feb. 28, urging people to avoid crowds and observe safety measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)