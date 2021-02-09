Left Menu

Our thoughts are with Indian friends, partners: US State Dept spokesperson on U'khand glacial burst

After a glacial collapse in Uttarakhand resulted in an avalanche and massive flooding, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and expressed hope for a successful rescue effort.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:50 IST
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaking during a press briefing on Monday (local time). Image Credit: ANI

After a glacial collapse in Uttarakhand that resulted in an avalanche and massive flooding, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and expressed hope for a successful rescue effort. "Our thoughts are with our Indian friends and partners during this challenging time. We extend our deepest condolences with families and friends of the deceased and we hope for a successful rescue effort and a speedy and full recovery of the injured," Price said during a press briefing.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. Following the disaster, 26 bodies have been recovered in Tapovan so far and 171 persons are missing in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, said state Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Monday.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a meeting with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police and other agencies in Joshimath on rescue efforts in Tapovan. Rawat directed the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to release Rs 20 crore funds to carry out rescue and relief operations in the state.

Rescue operations continued throughout the day even on the second day of the disaster in Chamoli district on Monday. The district administration in Chamoli is providing ration, medical and essential items to the 13 villages of Niti Valley through a chopper due to the destruction of the bridge during the disaster. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

