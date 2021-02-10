Biden's Justice Department to replace US attorneys appointed by Trump administration

Left Menu

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday (local time) announced that it is beginning the process of replacing US attorneys appointed in former President Donald Trump's administration as current President Joe Biden looks to appoint his own picks as federal prosecutors.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:09 IST
The US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday (local time) announced that it is beginning the process of replacing attorneys appointed in former President Donald Trump's administration as current President Joe Biden looks to appoint his own picks as federal prosecutors. According to The Hill, the federal process is anticipated to impact 56 out of 93 US attorneys across the country who will be given weeks to finish up their work, while the rest are career prosecutors who are already in their jobs on an acting basis on interim US attorneys.

Biden has not yet indicated who he'd like to install to replace the federal prosecutors, but the jobs are considered top posts for rising attorneys, particularly those who are looking to later run for public office. "We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition... Until US Attorney nominees are confirmed, the interim and acting leaders in the U.S. Attorneys' Offices will make sure that the department continues to accomplish its critical law enforcement mission, vigorously defend the rule of law and pursue the fair and impartial administration of justice for all," said Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson.

While the replacement of attorneys from prior administrations is common, Biden's rollout is more abrupt than in past White Houses under former Presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush, according to The Hill. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions also asked 46 Obama appointees to resign immediately but did not do so until March 2017.

Biden is also looking to get his pick for attorney general, Merrick Garland, confirmed to lead the DOJ, though squabbling in the Senate has delayed his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee while the Senate conducts a second impeachment trial of Trump. Trump is facing his second impeachment trial at the Senate for his role in inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last month. (ANI)

