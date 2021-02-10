Two blasts hit Kabul, 4 injured
Four people were injured on Wednesday morning after two explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul province.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:18 IST
Four people were injured on Wednesday morning after two explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul province. Citing sources, TOLO News reported that a blast hit a vehicle of the Ministry of Labor in Qowai Markaz area, leaving 4 people wounded.
Another blast targeted a police vehicle in the Baraki roundabout in Kabul. "2 explosions happened in #Kabul in less than one hour this morning. Sources said a blast hit a vehicle of the Ministry of Labor in Qowai Markaz area, leaving 4 people wounded. Another explosion targeted a police vehicle in the Baraki roundabout," TOLO News said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited.
