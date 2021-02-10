Left Menu

COVID-19 cases globally declined by 17 pc last week

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported across the world have declined, for the fourth week in a row, as per the data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported across the world have declined, for the fourth week in a row, as per the data from the World Health Organization (WHO). CNN reported that in its weekly epidemiological update, WHO says more than 3.1 million new cases of Covid-19 were reported last week, which is a 17 per cent decline from the previous week.

This is the lowest number of cases worldwide since the last week of October, about 15 weeks ago. The United States, according to the global health body, has reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases, with 871,365. "However, this figure is a 19 per cent decline in cases from the previous week. Brazil, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom were also among the nations reporting the highest number of new cases worldwide," WHO noted.

WHO's update also reported that Africa saw the "greatest decline" in cases (22 per cent), compared to WHO's previous week update, while the Eastern Mediterranean saw the smallest (2 per cent), CNN reported further. The global health body also reported that the number of new deaths reported globally -- from the deadly virus -- went down for the second week in a row, with 88,000 new fatalities reported last week, a 10 per cent drop compared to the previous week.

Overall, new cases in the Americas accounted for more than half of all new cases worldwide, with more than 1.5 million new cases and over 45,000 new deaths. Globally, as of 10:13 am CET, 10 February 2021, there have been 106,321,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,325,282 deaths, reported to WHO. (ANI)

