Left Menu

Road to fight climate change is through climate justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for investing in youth in order to achieve sustainable development adding that the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:00 IST
Road to fight climate change is through climate justice: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for investing in youth in order to achieve sustainable development adding that the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice. Speaking at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, Prime Minister Modi said that Climate justice is also about thinking of the bigger and long-term picture.

"Global platforms like this are important for our present and our future. Two things will define how the progress journey of humanity will unfold in times to come. The first is the health of our people and the second is health of our planet. Both are inter-linked," PM said. The prime minister further said that the scale of the challenge is "widely known" and reiterated the call for 'thinking out of the box'.

"Invest in our youngsters and work towards sustainable development. The road to fighting climate change is through climate justice. At the root of climate justice is the principle of being large-hearted. Climate justice is also about thinking of the bigger and long-term picture," he added. While pointing out the "sad reality" on the poor due to changes in the environment and natural disasters, PM Modi said that climate justice also means giving developing countries enough space to grow.

"The sad reality is, changes in the environment and natural disasters impact the poor the most. Climate justice is inspired by a vision of trusteeship where growth comes with greater compassion to the poorest," the Prime Minister said. He added, "Climate justice also means giving developing countries enough space to grow. When each and every one of us understands our individual and collective duties, climate justice will be achieved."

The prime minister stated that India's intent to combat climate change is "supported by concrete action" which is powered by 'spirited' public efforts adding that the country is on track to complete its targets and commitments of the Paris Climate Agreement. The theme of the Summit is 'Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all'.

The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) flagship event, the World Sustainable Development Summit, will be held online from February 10 to February 12 and will bring together a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Axis Finance opens regional office in Jaipur

Axis Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, on Wednesday inaugurated its regional office at Trinity Mall here. The office was inaugurated by the companys COO Bal Kishan Thakur, regional sales head Lokesh Bhargav and others. The office will...

SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on dismantling Indias decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades. A private firm has moved the apex court in a last ditch effort t...

GM 2020 profit drops, but it makes $6.43B despite pandemic

General Motors profit fell 4.5 per cent in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemic-related factory closures and a costly air bag recall.The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made USD 6.43 billion as demand ...

Set up empowered committee to discuss land reforms, acquisition: Par Panel

A parliamentary panel has recommended to set up an empowered committee of state and central ministers to discuss issues related to land acquisition and build a consensus on land reforms in consultation with stakeholders.The report of the De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021