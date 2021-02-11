2 killed, 18 injured in blast in Afghanistan's Logar

Two people were killed and 18 others suffered injuries in an explosion in Barak-e-Barak district in Logar province of Afghanistan, sources told Tolo News on Thursday. The blast took place on Wednesday evening, sources said. Among the injured, three were army soldiers.

On Thursday morning, a vehicle was hit by a blast in Kama district in Nangarhar province. A civilian was killed and other suffered injuries in the blast, a local official said. Further details are awaited.

Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence. Attacks on security personnel have also escalated. The country's forces have launched raids on Taliban hideouts and killed several terrorists in recent weeks.

Data from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission shows that in 2020, over 2,000 people were killed in incidents, for which no one claimed responsibility, according to TOLO News. Moreover, the US-Taliban deal, signed in Doha last year in February that calls for the full withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by the end of May, has resulted in an increase in violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)