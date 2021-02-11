Left Menu

2 killed, 18 injured in blast in Afghanistan's Logar

Two people were killed and 18 others suffered injuries in an explosion in Barak-e-Barak district in Logar province of Afghanistan, sources told Tolo News on Thursday.

ANI | Logar | Updated: 11-02-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:12 IST
2 killed, 18 injured in blast in Afghanistan's Logar
Afghanistan flag . Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed and 18 others suffered injuries in an explosion in Barak-e-Barak district in Logar province of Afghanistan, sources told Tolo News on Thursday. The blast took place on Wednesday evening, sources said. Among the injured, three were army soldiers.

On Thursday morning, a vehicle was hit by a blast in Kama district in Nangarhar province. A civilian was killed and other suffered injuries in the blast, a local official said. Further details are awaited.

Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence. Attacks on security personnel have also escalated. The country's forces have launched raids on Taliban hideouts and killed several terrorists in recent weeks.

Data from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission shows that in 2020, over 2,000 people were killed in incidents, for which no one claimed responsibility, according to TOLO News. Moreover, the US-Taliban deal, signed in Doha last year in February that calls for the full withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by the end of May, has resulted in an increase in violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prominent Saudi women's rights activist released from prison

One of Saudi Arabias most prominent political activists was released from prison Wednesday, her family said, after serving nearly three years on charges that sparked an international uproar over the kingdoms human rights record.Loujain al-H...

Information group Relx proposes dividend hike

European information business provider Relx said it planned to raise its dividend by 3 after predicting a return to pre-COVID profit trends in 2021 for its three main divisions covering science, legal and risk.The British FTSE 100 group, wh...

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms second Ebola case in resurgence of major outbreak

A second person has contracted Ebola and died this week in Democratic Republic of Congos North Kivu province, the World Health Organization and the health ministry said in a statement.The cases mark a resurgence in the worlds second-biggest...

Sex CD case: SC impleads Chhattisgarh govt as party in CBI plea for transfer of trial

The Supreme Court Thursday impleaded Chhattisgarh government as party in the CBI plea seeking transfer of trial in the alleged sex CD case, in which Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is an accused, outside the state. A bench of Justices Ashok B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021