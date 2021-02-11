Afghanistan: Over 50 Taliban terrorists killed in operations by Afghan forces

Over 50 Taliban terrorists were killed and several others suffered injuries in operations conducted by Afghanistan forces, the country's defence ministry said on Thursday. The operations were conducted in the provinces of Kandahar, Helmand, Sarpul and Faryab.

Taking to Twitter, the Afghan Defence Ministry announced that the country's forces conducted a raid in Sozma-Qala district of Sarpul province last night, killing eight Taliban terrorists and wounding 11 others on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, 10 Talibans were killed and eight others were wounded after Afghanistan Air Force (AAF) "targeted their stronghold in Qaisar district of Faryab province" on Wednesday night.

"27 Taliban terrorists including 2 of their commanders were killed in Nawa, Nahre-Saraj and Garmseer districts of Helmand province as a result of ANDSF (Afghan National Defense and Security Forces) oppositions. Additionally, some of their vehicles and weapons were destroyed by ANA (Afghan National Army)," the ministry tweeted. In Kandahar province on Wednesday last night, six Taliban terrorists were killed and six others were wounded during the ANDSF operations in Arghandab district.

"6 Taliban terrorists were killed and 6 wounded during #ANDSF operations in Arghandab district of Kandahar province last night. Additionally, 2 strongholds and a large number of their weapons and ammunition were destroyed," the ministry tweeted. Recently, Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence.

The country's forces have launched raids on Taliban hideouts and killed several terrorists in recent weeks. Data from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission shows that in 2020, over 2,000 people were killed in incidents, for which no one claimed responsibility, according to TOLO News.

Moreover, the US-Taliban deal, signed in Doha last year in February that calls for the full withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by the end of May, has resulted in an increase in violence. (ANI)

