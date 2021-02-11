Left Menu

Malaysia reports 3,384 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Malaysia reported 3,384 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday, bringing the country's total tally to 254,988.

11-02-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 3,384 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday, bringing the country's total tally to 254,988. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 15 of the new cases were imported cases and 3,369 were local transmissions.

Another 13 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 936. Some 3,774 patients were newly discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 202,269 or 79.3 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 51,783 active cases, 259 are being held in intensive care units and 122 of them are in need of assisted breathing. Meanwhile, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement that foreigners residing in Malaysia will be included in the country's national vaccination program.

"Cabinet has decided that foreign citizens residing in Malaysia will receive COVID-19 vaccines free under the national immunization program. This will include diplomats, expatriates, students, foreign spouses and children, foreign workers and UNHCR card holders," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

