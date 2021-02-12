Left Menu

Myanmar military makes fresh arrests to verify voter fraud in November elections

The Myanmar military has made fresh arrests on the members of the election sub-commission and leaders from the National League for Democracy (NLD) after previously releasing them since February 1, in attempts to verify voter fraud in November 2020 elections.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Myanmar military has made fresh arrests on the members of the election sub-commission and leaders from the National League for Democracy (NLD) after previously releasing them since February 1, in attempts to verify voter fraud in November 2020 elections. According to a source from the General Administration Department, the military government had arrested the chair and members of the Election Sub-Commission of Naypyitaw on Wednesday reported Myanmar Times.

U Kyaw Tint Swe, who served as Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was also arrested along with U Tun Tun Hein, deputy speaker for the lower house of the Parliament. On February 8, the armed forces had placed U Myo Aung, chair of the Naypyitaw council and all chief ministers of states and regions under house arrest, confirmed sources.

The Myanmar Times reported that the arrests had to do with the military investigation of the alleged poll fraud by the Union Election Commission (UEC) during the 2020 elections. Critics say that the Tatmadaw (military) are looking for any kind of evidence that would indicate massive election fraud, which was the main reason for the coup.

Police and military personnel on Wednesday raided the headquarters of the NLD in Yangon, where they destroyed property and confiscated Central Processing Units (CPUs), printers and scanners. Meanwhile, the Karen Nation Union has called for all parties to unite towards the elimination of military dictatorship, reported Myanmar Times.

"Now is the time to eliminate dictatorship with unity," said Saw Mutu Say Poe, chair of an armed ethnic group. Myanmar's military launched a coup on February 1 and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members.

The military also announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's NLD party secure a resounding victory. (ANI)

