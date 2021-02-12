Left Menu

Malaysia reports 3,318 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 3,318 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 258,306. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that seven of the new cases are imported and 3,311 are local transmissions.

Another 17 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 953. Another 3,505 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 205,774 or 79.7 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 51,579 active cases, 258 are being held in intensive care units and 119 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

